Aera, Battelle Team Up for DOE-Backed Carbon Capture Hub Feasibility Study

Aera Energy‘s federal subsidiary has teamed up with Battelle to study the feasibility of establishing a direct air capture hub at a Kern County, California, oil field and will undergo the Department of Energy’s award negotiation process to execute the project.

DOE chose Aera Federal’s proposed approach for capturing, transporting and storing carbon emissions through a regional sequestration site, the company said Monday.

Battelle will serve as a key partner on the potential $4.5 million effort aimed at demonstrating the viability of a direct air capture venture and technology to support large-scale decarbonization in California.

The other team members are Mosaic Materials and Carbon Capture.

“By integrating technologies like DAC with existing assets on the ground and other decarbonizing facilities to come, we can make real progress toward achieving California’s carbon neutrality goals while creating new jobs and opportunities in Kern County,” said Erik Bartsch, president and CEO of Aera Energy.