US, Panama to Form Partnership on Semiconductor Supply Chain Diversification

The U.S. is partnering with the government of Panama to explore ways to build a secure and diverse global semiconductor supply chain under the International Technology Security and Innovation Fund.

The State Department said Thursday the U.S. government will review Panama’s semiconductor sector, regulations, infrastructure and workforce to inform potential future collaboration funded by the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.

ITSI Fund allocates $500 million over five years to implement new programs to support the global ICT and semiconductor supply chains.

For the semiconductor sector, the initiative will back programs that aim to secure critical material inputs, strengthen international policy coordination, expand and diversify downstream capacity in the Indo-Pacific and the Americas and protect national security.

