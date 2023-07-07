Lt. Gen. John Shaw Wants Shift Toward Dynamic Space Operations

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. John Shaw, deputy commander of U.S. Space Command, wants future satellite systems to operate in a dynamic, more maneuverable manner rather than remaining positional in a push to gain the initiative against an adversary.

Shaw said a shift from the current positional space operations would enable the U.S. to utilize its space assets to better monitor suspicious activities of adversarial satellites, the Department of Defense reported Thursday.

According to the official, one of the programs that could benefit from increased maneuverability is the Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program, which operates in near-geosynchronous orbit to support space surveillance operations.

In addition to shifting to dynamic space operations, Space Command is working to strengthen its collaboration with partners and other agencies, including NASA and the Department of Commerce.