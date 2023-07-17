House OKs $886B Annual Defense Authorization Bill

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday voted 219-210 to pass its version of the fiscal year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, Reuters reported the same day.

The $886 billion defense policy bill includes a salary increase for servicemembers, an additional $300 million to support Ukraine’s efforts against Russian invasion and initiatives to counter China.

“The FY24 NDAA protects our homeland from threats by investing in a stronger missile defense and modernizing our nuclear deterrent,” Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said in a statement published Friday.

“The legislation also boosts innovation and revitalizes the industrial base to ensure they can deliver the systems we need to prevail in any conflict,” Rogers added.

The Senate is set to kick off debate on the NDAA on Tuesday and is expected to approve its iteration of the measure later this month, according to the news wire agency.