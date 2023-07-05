Gina Raimondo: US Meets Commitments for EU-US Data Privacy Framework Implementation

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has announced that the U.S. satisfied its commitments to executing the European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework. Her statement comes after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland moved to designate the EU and three additional countries that comprise the European Economic Area as “qualifying states” for implementing the redress mechanism under an executive order that seeks to improve safeguards for U.S. signals intelligence activities.

“This represents the culmination of months of significant collaboration between the United States and the EU and reflects our shared commitment to facilitating data flows between our respective jurisdictions while protecting individual rights and personal data,” Raimondo said in the issuance, published Monday.

The U.S. intelligence agency also moved to implement procedures and policies in accordance with the executive order on SIGINT activities.

Raimondo said the designation will take effect once the EU adopts an adequacy decision for the framework.

In December, the European Commission released its draft adequacy decision on the framework, which aims to promote and ensure safe transfers of personal data from the EU to U.S. companies.