Electrosoft Books $38M BEP Contract for Cybersecurity Services; Sarbari Gupta Quoted

Electrosoft Services, Inc. has received a contract from Department of the Treasury‘s Bureau of Engraving and Printing for cybersecurity assistance.

Under the potential five-year, $37.8 million award, Electrosoft will support the bureau’s Office of Critical Infrastructure and Information Technology Security with security program management and analytical and technical cybersecurity work , the Reston, Virginia-based organization announced on Tuesday.

Sarbari Gupta , CEO of Electrosoft, said that in the current climate of constant cyberthreats, government agencies must “relentlessly monitor, detect and respond to dynamic cyberattacks,” while remaining compliant with shifting regulations and guidelines.

“We are honored to support the BEP OCIITS mission and assist with strengthening the agency’s cybersecurity posture,” said Gupta.

Electrosoft’s contracting responsibilities include security assessment and authorization, audit and compliance, information system security officer support and cyber engineering. The firm will also build and operate a 24/7 security operations center to assess and handle potential cyber incidents within OCIITS’ IT ecosystem.

BEP’s function is to produce notes – reaching 8 billion annually – and important security documents in secure U.S. printing facilities. These activities are reliant on computer-based systems.

Services provided by Electrosoft will help BEP reach compliance with significant laws and regulations, such as the Federal Information Security Management Act, the Office of Management and Budget Circular A130, Department of the Treasury security policy and BEP IT security policy and procedures, among others.

Last month, Electrosoft won a $4.5 million contract also for cybersecurity services from the International Trade Administration within the Department of Commerce. Under the one-year award, which was issued as part of a five-year prime contract, the company is creating, maintaining and analyzing information system security and privacy documentation while providing security training.

Days earlier, Electrosoft booked a $5.4 million recompete award from the Defense Logistics Agency to support the Information Operations (J6) Program Executive Officer (J62) with systems security and engineering services .