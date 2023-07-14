ASRC Federal Books $320M NASA Facilities Support Contract; Jennifer Felix Quoted

An ASRC Federal subsidiary has won a potential five-year, $320 million NASA award for facilities support.

Activities under the Repairs, Operations, Maintenance and Engineering contract will be performed by ASRC Federal Facilities Logistics at Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, the Reston, Virginia-headquartered enterprise announced on Thursday.

Jennifer Felix , president and CEO of ASRC Federal and a past Wash100 Award winner, said that the company is “pleased” to continue its enduring relationship with NASA through this award.

“Our team will keep the launch facilities up-to-date and the lights on in the science labs so that NASA can focus on their critical mission of furthering science through space exploration,” she said.

ASRC Federal’s contracting work targets a range of installations, including office buildings and technical infrastructures such as clean rooms, integration and test spaces, laboratories, launch facilities, airfields and warehouses. The company’s responsibilities surround facilities operations and maintenance, architect-engineering, construction work and utility management.

Outside of the Goddard Space Flight Center, ASRC Federal will also conduct its work at Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

This award follows ASRC Federal’s win of a $35 million NASA contract in June 2022. Under the award, the company is currently providing advanced research and development information technology services to support the spaceflight and aircraft management systems at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Texas.

ASRC Federal’s long-standing relationship with NASA was also demonstrated with its win of a $212 million contract from the administration in January 2021. The ongoing contract for professional services and IT support is scheduled to end in January 2026.