Army Creates Program Management Office for Cyber, Space Within PEO IEW&S

A new program management office has been established within the U.S. Army’s program executive office for intelligence, electronic warfare and sensors to support the growing cyber, tactical space and information warfare missions.

Christopher Green, former product manager for joint battle command platform within the service’s PEO command, control and communications-tactical, assumed responsibilities as project manager for cyber and space during a ceremony held Tuesday at the Mallette Training Facility on Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland, the Army said Thursday.

In this capacity, Green will oversee the development, acquisition, deployment and delivery of lifecycle support to the service branch’s offensive cyber tools and related infrastructure and lead talent recruitment efforts in the next six to 12 months.

“We’ll be accomplishing this through extensive collaboration with our partners across the federal government, Department of Defense and Industry,” said Green.

Product manager information warfare cyber and PM information warfare cyber infrastructure development will be realigned under PM C&S, which will also take over tools such as the Joint Common Access Platform and the Rapid Cyber Development Network.

PM C&S is expected to integrate tactical space capabilities and new offices supporting emerging cyber needs.

