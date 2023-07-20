Argonne National Lab, JD Power Team Up to Study EV Market Landscape

The Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory has partnered with analytics firm J.D. Power to gain access to data sets about the electric vehicle market.

In a new agreement announced Monday, Argonne will analyze information from J.D. Power in order to gain understanding about drivers’ interest, adoption patterns and challenges and battery charging experience related to EVs.

The Michigan-based company will lend its proprietary EV Index to Argonne, which will provide its analysis to DOE, amid the increasing demand for EVs and charging stations across the country.

“Combined with Argonne’s technical data and analysis, J.D. Power’s data on EV-related consumer behavior will help Argonne and DOE advance the understanding of the current EV user and charging landscape,” said Claus Daniel, associate laboratory director for advanced energy technologies at Argonne.

“This understanding will support decision-making that moves the nation closer to its clean transportation and climate goals.”