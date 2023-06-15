Watch: 5 Defense Experts Discuss Near-Peer Competition Focus Areas

As global tensions rise and the competition for global dominance intensifies, government and industry leaders in the United States are zeroing in on a few key areas they believe will catapult the country into a new era of superiority.

Executive Mosaic spoke with five GovCon leaders — Department of Defense CIO John Sherman , former Acting Director of the Defense Innovation Unit Mike Madsen , SAIC’s defense and civilian sector President Bob Genter , Amentum CEO John Heller and ECS President John Heneghan — to get insight into the priorities shaping the great power competition.

Watch the full video here to find out what these five Wash100 Award winners had to say.

The Honorable John Sherman highlighted the importance of “technologies we can bring to the fight,” including things like proliferated low Earth orbit satellite communications, new types of fiber transport and cloud computing, which has become an area of accelerated focus for the Pentagon in recent years.

Madsen brought attention to the need for more effective communication between government agencies and their industry partners and vendors. Sharing his government perspective, Madsen suggested that federal leaders shouldn’t overcomplicate requirements that the private sector may already be proficient in achieving.

Industry leaders Genter, Heller and Heneghan urged continued investments and faster developments in technology focus areas like autonomous systems, next-generation weapons, critical infrastructure protection, computer vision and satellite imagery.

