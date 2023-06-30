US Cyber Command Working to Expand Information-Sharing Initiative With Industry

U.S. Cyber Command is expanding its collaborative program that enables it to exchange cyber threat intelligence with industry partners to support national security efforts.

Under Advisement was launched by the command’s Cyber National Mission Force as a two-way information-sharing initiative to get a better picture of the threat landscape and enhance government and commercial systems’ defenses against cyberattacks, USCYBERCOM said Thursday.

The program seeks to double the number of private sector partnerships in 2023 to improve transparency and broaden its reach across all industry sectors.

Members of the Under Advisement team gather information from industry partners via chat applications and invite-only industry forum.

“We are able to enrich industry data with our expertise and unique insights, and share that back with trusted private sector partners—who then can better defend their networks at home, while we pursue malicious cyber actors abroad,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Hartman, commander of CNMF.