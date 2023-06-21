/

Senate Bill Seeks to Address Foreign Adversaries’ Influence in National Security Contracting

1 min read
Senate Bill Seeks to Address Foreign Adversaries’ Influence in National Security Contracting
Congress
"United States Capitol - West Front", by Architect of the Capitol, www.aoc.gov, licensed under CC0

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, has proposed a bill that would preclude the Department of Defense from awarding national security contracts to consulting firms that also offer services to foreign adversaries and sanctioned entities.

The proposed Combating Obstructive National Security Underreporting of Legitimate Threats Act would set disclosure requirements on vendors bidding on consulting services contracts and establish an enforcement mechanism for DOD to end contracts that are not disclosed, Ernst’s office said Tuesday.

“While our adversaries are aggressively working against our national security interests, government contractors closely tied to China and Russia are allowed to advise our military and Pentagon officials. This is a clear conflict of interest,” said Ernst, a Senate Armed Services Committee member.

“It’s past time we put safeguards in place to ensure no firms hired by the federal government are working simultaneously to support the agenda of our adversaries,” the lawmaker added.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Industry News

Tags:
You might be interested in
Become a Registered Reader
Register to enjoy unlimited access to articles, interviews, and invaluable govcon content. You'll also receive our daily briefing straight to your inbox.

This will close in 0 seconds