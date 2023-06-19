Pentagon Issues GHG Emissions Reduction Plan

The Department of Defense has released its inaugural plan meant to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the enterprise.

The plan outlines ways to lower GHG emissions from installation energy use, such as reducing DOD’s dependence on offsite energy sources by focusing on increasing energy measures and on-site clean energy generation and storage and leveraging available data to inform decisions and evaluate progress.

The document also details measures to mitigate emissions associated with the use of operational energy.

These include reducing OE demand by strengthening platform efficiency; exploring new operating concepts and deploying new equipment; advancing technology innovation and adoption; and substituting current fuels with sustainable liquid fuels.

The plan also offers information on DOD’s tech innovation efforts, such as the Environmental Security Certification and Technology Program.

According to the document, ESTCP supports initiatives that seek to enhance energy efficiency by adapting commercial lighting, heating/ventilation/air conditioning; building envelope and energy management and controls; prototyping low carbon-footprint building materials; and improving control systems cybersecurity.