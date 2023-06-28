NREL Study: US on Track to Install 1.2M Public Chargers by 2030

The U.S. could keep pace with the increasing demand for electric vehicles by installing a network of 1.2 million public chargers by the end of the decade, according to a study by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

The 2030 National Charging Network study expects the U.S. to have approximately 1 million Level 2 charging ports that could be accessed by the public to meet their needs on a daily basis, the White House said Tuesday.

The development of a publicly accessible charging infrastructure by 2030 will require a cumulative investment of between $31 billion and $55 billion, according to the report.

NREL worked with the Department of Energy’s vehicle technologies office and the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation on the study.

The White House said nearly $24 billion has been committed to the development of public charging infrastructure through the end of the decade, enabling the Biden administration to reach its goal of having 500,000 public chargers in place.