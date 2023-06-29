New Action Plan Outlines White House’s Biotechnology Workforce Priorities

The Biden administration has released a new action plan outlining its priorities to advance education and workforce training opportunities in the U.S. biotechnology and biomanufacturing sector.

The action plan stresses the need for interagency and industry partnerships to support the administration’s five core recommendations to build and strengthen the bioworkforce, the White House said Tuesday.

In accordance with the plan, the National Science Foundation and the departments of Agriculture and Energy will expand partnerships with historically black colleges and universities, tribal colleges and universities and minority-serving institutions to diversify the biotechnology and biomanufacturing talent pool.

The Department of Energy will also launch a professional learning series on the role of K-12 schools and postsecondary institutions in creating career pathways in the sector.

Furthermore, the National Institute of Standards and Technology will fund a National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals pilot program to encourage high school students to pursue careers in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

The action plan supports an executive order signed in September 2022 to strengthen the biotechnology and biomanufacturing industry in the U.S.