House NDAA Seeks to Create Personnel Management Structure for Space Force

1 min read
House NDAA Seeks to Create Personnel Management Structure for Space Force
US_Space_Force Logo
Seal of the United States Space Force by United States Space Force licensed under CC0

A provision in the House’s version of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2024 would establish a personnel management structure for the U.S. Space Force to provide more flexibility for full- and part-time Guardians, Federal News Network reported Monday.

The proposed NDAA would create a new category called “sustained duty,” which is equivalent to regular component duty where personnel serve in military positions on a full-time basis.

To be considered active duty, the House proposal would set minimum requirements, including time spent on active duty and training, for part-time service members.

The measure would provide the Space Force with the authority to place active duty personnel on sustained duty orders and migrate those on sustained duty back to inactive duty status.

The House Armed Services Committee is set to vote on the proposed personnel management structure and the Space National Guard on June 23.

The full chamber has to approve the bills before heading to the conference panel for reconciliation and for integration into the final version of the NDAA.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Tags:
You might be interested in
Become a Registered Reader
Register to enjoy unlimited access to articles, interviews, and invaluable govcon content. You'll also receive our daily briefing straight to your inbox.

This will close in 0 seconds