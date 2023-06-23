House Appropriations Panel OKs FY 2024 Defense Spending Bill

The House Appropriations Committee on Thursday voted 34-24 to pass a fiscal year 2024 bill that would fund the agencies and programs within the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community.

The FY 2024 defense measure would provide $826 billion in discretionary spending, reflecting a 3.6 percent increase from the FY 2023 enacted level and about $286 million higher than the president’s proposed budget.

Included in the bill is funding for the F-35 and Next Generation Air Dominance program; nuclear triad modernization; and the office of strategic capital to advance the development of emerging technologies for defense applications.

The legislation would allocate funding for the Defense Innovation Unit and service branches to help speed up the acquisition processes.

The measure proposes a 5.2 percent salary increase for servicemembers, earmarks over $9 billion for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and includes security cooperation funding for Taiwan.