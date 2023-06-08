GSA’s Laura Stanton: Automated Contact Center Solutions SIN Could Help Agencies Enhance Citizen Satisfaction

Laura Stanton, assistant commissioner for the office of information technology category at the General Services Administration’s Federal Acquisition Service, said federal agencies that intend to improve citizen experience, increase efficiency and streamline communications should consider using Automated Contact Center Solutions Special Item Number on the Multiple Award Schedule.

The ACCS SIN could enable citizens to quickly access information through a range of voice response options and help agencies automate call routing, call back and other routine activities while allowing agents to focus more on complex tasks, Stanton wrote in a blog post published Monday.

She mentioned that agencies spent over $385 million through the ACCS SIN in 2022 and highlighted the scalability, cost savings and analytics capabilities the special item number offers.

“ACCS provides detailed analytics that can help agencies to identify patterns, track performance, and optimize their call center operations. This data can also be used to identify areas where additional resources may be needed, such as staffing or training,” Stanton noted.

Stanton discussed how a government agency used the special item number to gain additional call center support for hurricane response efforts from small businesses.

“ACCS supports providing the public with ready access to government information and services and helping agencies ensure timely, consistent, and accurate responses to citizen inquiries,” she stated.