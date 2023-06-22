EXPANSIA Enters DOD’s Military Spouse Employment Partnership; Adam Jarnagin Quoted

Strategy and integration consulting firm EXPANSIA , a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, has joined hundreds of organizations participating in the U.S. Department of Defense ’s Military Spouse Employment Partnership.

As a member, EXPANSIA will support the MSEP mission to connect military spouses with member employers working to provide the demographic with employment opportunities , the Nashua, New Hampshire-based company announced on Monday.

“EXPANSIA is honored to join MSEP’s elite group of employers-partners that recognize the contribution, service and sacrifice those military spouses and their families make every day,” said Adam Jarnagin , CEO of EXPANSIA.

He said that since its establishment, the firm has been committed to creating well-paying jobs for military spouses.

“We did it not just because it was the right thing to do for those who faced constant challenges in maintaining employment but also because these employees are highly skilled, diverse and excel at problem-solving, which is the DNA of any successful employee,” Jarnagin continued.

EXPANSIA, said Jarnagin, views MSEP as a strategic partner in its continued growth.

The company’s entry into the program brings the number of member organizations to over 660. In total, over 250,000 military spouses employed by MSEP partners have been reported since its launch in 2011.

Tynel Jarnagin , EXPANSIA co-founder and a former military spouse, noted her personal experience with the unique challenges in transitioning to civilian life and the difficulties faced by the families of active-duty service members.

That understanding, she said, is why she is proud to connect with MSEP and offer meaningful employment opportunities to military spouses to boost their professional careers.

“Investing in our military families strengthens our workforce and our nation as a whole,” she emphasized.