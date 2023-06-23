Elsevier’s Albert Chang Talks Career Background, Leadership Strengths & More

Albert Chang currently serves as a government customer engagement lead at Elsevier , a role in which he applies his more than 25 years of leadership experience to support the organization’s public sector customers in streamlining processes to improve research outcomes.

Chang recently participated in an interview with the Potomac Officers Club, in which he discussed his career background, described his leadership style and shared his most significant accomplishments.

In this excerpt from the interview, Chang reflects on what he has learned throughout his career:

My career, which spans over 30 years, has been about change. Having worked in five different industries, I have learned to adapt and to recognize a lot of similarities across these fields. At the end of the day, we are all trying to solve problems. The challenge is knowing how to take advantage of your experiences and strengths to find solutions. The ability to think critically and apply methodologies in ways no one has thought of combined with continuous learning is where you find answers.

