DOE & Sweden Forge Alliance to Advance Energy R&D Efforts

The United States via the Department of Energy and the government of Sweden have entered into a joint implementation agreement to strengthen scientific cooperation and research in the energy sector.

Building upon a collaboration that the two nations initiated in 2006, the new agreement seeks to facilitate joint research projects, promote scientist exchanges and enable the sharing of research facilities, DOE said Wednesday.

Focus areas will include scientific computing, high energy physics, nuclear physics, fusion, basic energy sciences as well as biological and environmental research.

Commenting on the partnership, Swedish Minister for Education and Research Mats Persson highlighted the importance of addressing the growing demand for clean and green energy.

The joint agreement was signed during a ceremony attended by Persson, the U.S. ambassador to Sweden, the deputy president of Sweden’s KTH Royal Institute of Technology and DOE’s Office of Science director.