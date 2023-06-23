DOD Manufacturing Technology Program Hosts Exhibit of American-made Innovations

The Department of Defense Manufacturing Technology Program held a meet-and-greet event on Wednesday exhibiting more than 85 production innovations developed in the United States.

The show featured technologies from the program’s nine manufacturing innovation institutes as well as various military service branches, the DOD announced Thursday.

Dubbed DOD ManTech, it was established to promote domestic capabilities for military supply chain sustainment, while maintaining the country’s global competitive edge in the industry.

The event included a copper alloy rocket nozzle created through additive manufacturing, and a self-healing fibrous material made from the protein structure of squid tentacles. Another exhibitor displayed a space thruster tile composed of glass, metal and ceramics.

The U.S. Navy and Air Force were among the participants, as well as the Missile Defense Agency and the Defense Logistics Agency.

“DOD ManTech serves as the Department’s investment mechanism for identifying, developing, and maturing manufacturing processes that enable affordable production and repair of defense systems and equipment for the Joint Force,” said Tracy Frost, the program’s director.