ARPA-E Launches 3rd Installment of SCALEUP Program With $100M Funding Opportunity

The Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy is awarding a total of $100 million in funding to projects with promising clean energy technologies.

The grants will be given to previous ARPA-E awardees through the third iteration of the Seeding Critical Advances for Leading Energy technologies with Untapped Potential program, the agency announced Thursday.

Previous initiatives under the SCALEUP program focused on areas such as vehicle electrification and grid resiliency. The first and second iterations were launched in 2019 and 2021.

The goal of SCALEUP 2023 is to bridge research projects previously funded by ARPA-E that have been stranded in their development pathways.

“ARPA-E’s SCALEUP program has successfully demonstrated what can happen when technical experts are empowered with the commercialization support to develop a strong pathway to market” ARPA-E Director Evelyn Wang remarked. “I’m excited that we are building on the success of this effort with the third installment of SCALEUP, and I look forward to what the third cohort of teams accomplish.”