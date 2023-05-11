White House Urges Congress to Consider Proposed FY24 Budget Amendments for Federal Agencies

President Joe Biden has asked Congress to consider amendments to proposed fiscal year 2024 budgets for the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Agriculture, Education, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Environmental Protection Agency and International Assistance Programs.

“These amendments would not change the base discretionary budget authority requested in my FY 2024 Budget,” Biden wrote in a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday.

The president said the transmittal includes amendments that would shift amounts provided from within DOD to higher priority programs.

The administration, for instance, proposed to increase by $100 million to $6.15 billion the departmentwide procurement account to support the Accelerate Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies program.

“Taken with the request to reduce the Research, Development, Test and Evaluation, Defense-Wide account, the total budget authority proposed in the FY 2024 Budget remains unchanged as a result of this amendment,” the document states.