Space Force Mulls Contractor-Owned System for Satcom Operations, Maintenance

The U.S. Space Force is considering a contractor-owned, contractor-operated satellite communications management system and asking interested vendors for information on their capabilities to handle a satcom mission with government payloads.

USSF’s Space Systems Command released a sources sought notice Monday requesting industry input on the feasibility of using a COCO model for a mission comprising two commercially made space vehicles equipped with payloads from the government, Ka-band ground stations and mission support equipment.

The command wants to know how a potential contractor would deliver systems support 24/7 and manage equipment intended for communications, third-party integration and scheduling functions.

Possible requirements listed in the notice include ensuring safe space vehicle operations, managing software and databases, performing on-orbit functions, providing logistic support, conducting restoral and recovery actions, training personnel and offering technical guidance.

Responses are due June 26.