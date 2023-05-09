Space Force GPS Tech Program Office Completes Technical Requirements Verification of Receiver Card

The Military GPS User Equipment Increment 1 program office within the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command reached an acquisition baseline program milestone with the completion of a technical requirements verification of the aviation/maritime GPS receiver card.

With the TRV milestone, the Department of Defense and allied partners can now update their existing receivers with the use of a Military Code aviation/maritime receiver designed to counter adversaries that deny the U.S. military’s positioning, navigation and timing capabilities, SSC said Monday.

“This achievement brings warfighters closer to having M-Code receivers, which can protect against adversarial threats,” said Col. Matt Spencer, senior materiel leader for SSC’s Military and GPS User Equipment Acquisition Delta.

Aside from completing the GPS Receiver Application Module-Standard Electronic Module/M-Code TRV, the program office finished characterization testing of the GRAM S/M software and hardware, issued security certification for the receiver card and created an integration guide for prospective users.

“With all requirements verified, the MGUE Inc 1 program is closer to its platform integration phase and future development of MGUE,” said Christina Jin, SSC MGUE engineering branch systems engineering lead.

MGUE Inc 1 circuit card receivers have improved anti-spoofing, antitamper and anti-jamming capabilities. SSC said MGUE integration activities are being performed across the Army’s Stryker vehicle, Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, the Air Force’s B-2 strategic bomber and the Marine Corps’ Joint Light Tactical Vehicle.

L3Harris Technologies, Raytheon Technologies and BAE Systems have secured MGUE Increment 1 contracts.

In September 2022, the U.S. Space Force and three companies concluded the preliminary review design phase of the MGUE Increment 2 Miniature Serial Interface project, which aims to produce tools that will enable warfighters to use allied satellite PNT signals.