Army Maj. Gen. Robert Barrie Jr. Appointed Deputy for Acquisition, Systems Management

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robert Barrie Jr., the service’s program executive officer for aviation since July 2020, has been selected to assume the role of deputy for acquisition and systems management, the Department of Defense announced Tuesday.

He will work within the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology and oversee acquisition programs in aviation, intelligence, electronic warfare, missile and ground combat.

Barrie served as the project manager for cargo helicopters in PEO Aviation from 2013 to 2017 and was assigned as chief of staﬀ for ASA (ALT) in 2018.

He returned to PEO Aviation a year later as deputy PEO.

Barrie held various leadership roles across the Army and the Department of Defense since he was commissioned as an aviation oﬃcer in 1990.