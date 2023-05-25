Matt Sieger Tapped to Lead OLCF-6 Supercomputer Project at ORNL

Matt Sieger, a project director at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, has been selected to lead the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility’s effort to build a successor to its Frontier exascale supercomputer.

Sieger will oversee OLCF-6 project planning and execution efforts and manage engagement with ORNL stakeholders, technology vendors and science users, the laboratory said Wednesday.

“Under Matt’s supervision, the OLCF will build its next leadership-class supercomputer and continue to fulfill DOE’s mission of delivering the most capable systems in the nation for open science to transform scientific discovery and technical innovation,” said Gina Tourassi, director of the National Center for Computational Sciences at ORNL.

Sieger previously served as deputy project director for OLCF’s Frontier project. In this role, he supported procurement and construction activities for the world’s fastest supercomputer, which reached full operational capability in 2022.

Prior to joining ORNL, he was a chief software architect at Knoxville-based start-up Efficience and a senior quality and reliability engineer at Intel.