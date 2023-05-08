Marine Corps Activates Innovation Unit to Accelerate Warfighting Capability Development

The U.S. Marine Corps has formally activated the Marine Innovation Unit at Stewart Air National Guard Base in New York to accelerate the development and adoption of advanced technology and warfighting capabilities.

The activation of the Marine Innovation Unit, part of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, is in accordance with the 38th Commandant’s Planning Guidance and Force Design 2030, which provides a strategic direction for talent management, education and training and command and leadership, the service branch said Friday.

The unit brings together the existing Marine workforce and professionals from various career fields to work on achieving some of Force Design 2030’s objectives and initiatives.

“MIU exists to act as a strategic connector between industry and the entire Marine Corps. Our Marines are eager to provide that critical capability and enable success for our customers throughout the Total Force,” said Col. Matthew Swindle, commanding officer of MIU.

According to its website, the MIU has four branches focused on advanced capabilities, commercial engagement, defense engagement and technology innovation.