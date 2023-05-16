/

ISS National Lab Solicits Flight Concepts for Space-Based Technology Development

International Space Station
Photo by NASA / Britannica

The International Space Station National Laboratory has begun seeking flight concepts that use the space-based facility to develop, mature and demonstrate advanced technologies for various applications.

ISS National Lab said Thursday the third cycle of its research announcement opens opportunities to use the government-funded national laboratory to address hardware product development gaps, demonstrate new spaceflight research and development methodologies and validate next-generation production methods and materials.

The space-based laboratory also seeks to support the design, development and demonstration of novel drugs and diagnostic services.

Interested parties may submit concept summaries until July 10. Full proposals must be submitted by Oct. 9.

The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, which manages the laboratory, scheduled a webinar on May 31 to provide further details on the research announcement.

