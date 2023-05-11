DOD Selects 28 Academic Teams for Competitive Research Program Awards

The Department of Defense has named 28 collaborative academic teams as awardees under a capacity-building program meant to improve the basic research infrastructure at higher education institutions in underutilized states and territories.

DOD said Wednesday it selected the teams by holding two fiscal year 2022 competitions — Research Collaboration and Capacity Building — under the Defense Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research.

The department selected 25 academic teams after evaluating over 115 white papers for the FY22 Research Collaboration competition. Each team will get up to $600,000 over three years to conduct engineering and scientific research in areas in support of the National Defense Strategy.

The Pentagon assessed over 25 white papers and picked three teams from George Washington University, University of South Dakota and the University of New Mexico for the FY22 Capacity Building Competition. The teams will receive up to $1 million each over a period of two years.

“DEPSCoR allows us to tap into institutions that have enormous basic research capability – but have been underutilized by DoD – to enhance U.S. science and engineering research capacity both now and in the long term,” said Bindu Nair, director of DOD’s basic research office.