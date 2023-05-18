Colin Kahl to Step Down as DOD Undersecretary for Policy; Lloyd Austin Quoted

Colin Kahl will step down from his role as undersecretary for policy at the Department of Defense in mid-July.

Lloyd Austin, defense secretary and 2023 Wash100 Award winner, said in a statement published Wednesday that under Kahl’s leadership, the department launched its National Defense Strategy and facilitated U.S. security assistance for Ukraine in response to Russia’s invasion.

Kahl’s “strategic insights, deep understanding of international relations, and staunch commitment to strengthening our national defense have been crucial in shaping our policies, seizing geopolitical opportunities, and tackling a range of challenges around the world,” Austin said.

In April 2021, Kahl assumed his current position, serving as a principal adviser to the DOD secretary for defense and national security policy and overseeing efforts to facilitate defense cooperation and partnerships with allies.

He was co-director of the Center for International Security and Cooperation.

His previous government roles include deputy assistant to the president and national security adviser to the vice president and deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East.