Air Force-Backed Accelerator Opens Applications for AI/ML Program

The Air Force Research Laboratory’s Catalyst Accelerator is inviting U.S.-based startup companies and small businesses to participate in its new accelerator program in the fall.

The program announced Friday that it is seeking proposals on the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in technologies for the U.S. Navy and Space Force.

The Catalyst Space Accelerator is planning to launch its 12th cohort, a three-month accelerator that employs AI/ML in areas such as neuromorphic computing, self-healing algorithms, and automated planning and visualization. Applicants can also focus on mainstream topics such as target recognition, battle damage assessment, threat tracking and planning, and cross domain detection and adaptation.

The organization will host a session on June 21 to answer questions about the project. The deadline for applications is July 5.