ARPA-E Seeks to Advance Green Tech via California Energy Commission Partnership

The Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy has agreed to cooperate with the California Energy Commission to identify funding opportunities for green technology research and development under a signed memorandum of understanding.

ARPA-E said Wednesday the partnership will work toward achieving tech advancement goals such as energy cost reduction, grid modernization and environmental mitigation.

“This collaboration will accelerate our critical work to research, develop, demonstrate, and ultimately deploy energy technologies,” commented Evelyn Wang, director of ARPA-E.

The two agencies expect their joint effort to benefit the economy and society not only at the state level but also on a national scale.

A prior collaboration supported projects at Halotechnics, Glint Photonics, 24M Technologies, Blackpak, Glint Photonics, Otherlab, EnZinc and several universities.