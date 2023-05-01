Air Force Expects T-7A Trainer to Achieve IOC in 2027

The U.S. Air Force said it now expects the Boeing-built T-7A jet trainer aircraft to reach initial operational capability status by the spring of 2027, citing safety issues with the plane’s escape system and ejection seat, Defense News reported Friday.

The aircraft was originally expected to achieve IOC designation in 2024, but the service branch pushed the Milestone C production decision back to February 2025 due to problems with the escape system.

Air Force acquisition chief Andrew Hunter told the publication the service and Boeing concluded an on-the-ground sled test in February and plan to conduct the plane’s first taxi test in the next few weeks.

“These tests posture the T-7 program to resolve issues with the escape system and move forward to deliver the training capability the Air Force requires,” Hunter said.

Boeing is expected to hand over the trainer aircraft to the service branch by December 2025, according to the report.

T-7A production started in 2021 through a potential $9.2 billion contract awarded in September 2018.