Accenture Federal Services Lands Spot on $2.6B IRS BPA for Systems Modernization; Elaine Beeman Quoted

Accenture Federal Services has secured a position on a seven-year, $2.6 billion blanket purchase agreement from the Internal Revenue Service .

Under the BPA, AFS will compete for task orders to help modernize the IRS’ extensive network of systems , the Arlington, Virginia-based contractor announced on Tuesday.

“We’re honored to support the IRS’ push to develop innovative ways for America’s millions of taxpayers to interact securely and effectively with the agency,” said Elaine Beeman , a senior managing director for AFS’ civilian portfolio.

Work under the Enterprise Development, Operations Services contract vehicle targets the over 400 IRS applications development systems. Awardee responsibilities include providing general modernization services, building out analytics and upgrading cybersecurity for the portfolio.

These endeavors will help the IRS applications development office generate new methods for taxpayers and tax professionals to engage with the organization.

Jessica Powell , a managing director and IRS client lead at AFS, said that the reforms will accelerate the processing of returns and distribution of credits and benefits that many Americans rely on.

“The IRS had the foresight and vision to create a contract vehicle with the ability to keep up with, or even ahead of, new legislative demands,” she said. “We’re thrilled to offer support to the IRS as they make these technology enhancements happen.”

AFS has recently won a number of contracts for information technology modernization services. In March, the enterprise received a $380 million award from Customs and Border Protection to deliver comprehensive technology support for various agency programs.

Late last year, AFS won a spot on a $137 million National Cancer Institute BPA to improve the agency’s scientific, grants management and business applications , and earlier, the company booked a $189 million contract from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to optimize and transfer data to the cloud .