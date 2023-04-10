NNSA Establishes Committee to Advise on Nuclear Security Matters

The National Nuclear Security Administration has renewed an advisory committee tasked with providing recommendations on counterterrorism and counterproliferation programs, nuclear weapon modernization initiatives and nuclear nonproliferation and arms control regimes.

The Advisory Committee for Nuclear Security, formerly known as the Defense Programs Advisory Committee, will provide insights on building and implementing the nation’s mission to counter emerging nuclear threats, the Department of Energy said Friday.

In addition, the committee will advise the NNSA administrator on the technical approach to nuclear security and other topics, including workforce development and pipeline activities.

According to NNSA, the renewal of the committee is essential to ensure that the agency performs its duties and complies with rules and regulations related to nuclear security.

ACNS will operate in accordance with the Federal Advisory Committee Act.