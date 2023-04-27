Mason Clutter Assumes Permanent Chief Privacy Officer, Chief FOIA Officer Roles at DHS

Mason Clutter , who previously served as acting chief privacy officer and chief Freedom of Information Act officer at the Department of Homeland Security, has assumed the roles full-time.

Her appointment took place following two months of holding the roles temporarily, the DHS said Monday.

Clutter joined the department in May 2022 as a senior policy adviser to the chief privacy officer following an over seven-year stint at the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board.

Throughout her tenure at the board, which advises the U.S. government on countering domestic terrorism and its impact on privacy and civil liberties, Clutter held the roles of attorney-advisor, FOIA officer, counselor to board member Ed Felten and acting executive director.

Prior to joining the PCLOB, Clutter served as national security and privacy counsel at the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, rule of law counsel at the Constitution Project and research associate for the Yale Law School Lowenstein International Human Rights Clinic National Litigation Project.