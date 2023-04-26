LLNL Center for Global Security Research’s Study Calls for Changes to US Nuclear Deterrence Strategy

A report from a Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory center says the two-peer problem posed by Russia and China calls for the U.S. to reassess its nuclear deterrence strategy and practices.

The study from LLNL’s Center for Global Security Research outlines about 60 recommendations across the areas of nuclear deterrence strategy, strategic nuclear forces, extended deterrence, hedging, force survivability, arms control strategy and strategic communications, the national lab said Tuesday.

According to the paper, the emergence of China as a second nuclear peer calls for the U.S. to conduct a comprehensive and deep review of its nuclear policy and strategy “with a sense of urgency” and initiate steps to address the erosion of assurance and deterrence.

Other recommendations in the report are maintaining the nuclear triad; demonstrating the ability to upload intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and bombers; recognizing the continued role of hedging and risk management in U.S. nuclear strategy; ensuring the promised availability of the F-35 aircraft for the nuclear mission in 2024; and planning for the early integration of the B-21 bomber into U.S. Air Force deterrence operations.

“This paper will go a long way toward helping people think through this challenge and the next steps to be taken,” said Mike Albertson, CGSR deputy director and a member of the study group.