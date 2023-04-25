John Sherman Directs DOD Components & Services to Review Access Control, UAM Implementation

John Sherman, chief information officer of the Department of Defense and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, has issued a memorandum directing DOD component agencies to assess their compliance with several measures for handling and protecting classified national security information.

CIOs at military services and component agencies should report to the department’s CIO through the CyberScope tool their implementation of least privilege and access control security controls, auditing capabilities and deployment of user activity monitoring by May 26, according to the memo signed by Sherman on Monday.

The directive also requires the services and components to report their compliance with cybersecurity controls outlined in Committee on National Security Systems Instruction 1253.

Sherman said his office will work with the undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security and the intelligence community CIO to guide the implementation of the measures on platforms that host sensitive compartmented information data.

The move came a week after DOD Secretary and 2023 Wash100 inductee Lloyd Austin issued a memo requiring component agencies to immediately assess their compliance with the department’s procedures and standards for safeguarding classified national security data.

