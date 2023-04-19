Argonne Engineers Build Nuclear Training Tool With VR, Gaming Tech; Derek Kultgen Quoted

Engineers from the Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory are exploring the use of extended reality and video game technology to attract and train the next-generation nuclear workforce.

The team used commercially available tools, including high-fidelity visualization software, tablets with LiDAR scanners, headsets and smart hard hats, to digitize operation and maintenance activities at the Mechanisms Test Loop Facility, Argonne said Tuesday.

In partnership with the Implexus Lab and Epic Games, the Argonne team developed a digital twin of the METL’s heating system to serve as a training tool for nuclear professionals.

Argonne aims to use the technology to collect operational data to inform future training efforts.

“As everything transitions to digital, there is an opportunity for the nuclear industry to use extended reality to break down the silos where useful data resides and bring data to the people who need it,” said Derek Kultgen, principal mechanical engineer and METL operations manager at Argonne.

“This breaking down of information barriers between occupations means meaningful work across the board, and that may result in a future workforce that is trained, competent and content enough to stay for a while,” he added.