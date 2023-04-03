3 Agencies Explicate Strategy to Accelerate Clean Energy Tech Innovation in New Report

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the departments of Energy and State have released a report outlining the administration’s strategy for advancing innovation in the field of clean energy technology.

Titled National Innovation Pathway of the United States, the report details the country’s threefold action plan to meet the goals of the U.S. long-term climate strategy, which seeks to achieve 50 percent zero-emission vehicle sales by the end of the decade and carbon pollution-free electricity grid by 2035, the White House said Thursday.

The three measures in the action plan are investing in research and development for a portfolio of innovations to ensure that there is an adequate set of tech platforms to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050; demonstrating and supporting early deployment of emerging technologies; and using regulations and financial incentives to accelerate manufacturing, deployment and adoption of technologies.

The document includes an overview of clean energy innovation priorities, such as establishing a secure materials and tech supply chain for electric vehicle batteries and increasing point source carbon capture efficiency to at least 95 percent for multiple applications.

Partnerships with the private sector and collaboration of the U.S. government with international partners to address clean energy innovation priorities are also emphasized in the report as key.