US, EU Antitrust Leaders Hold Joint Technology Competition Policy Dialogue; Lina Khan Quoted

Officials from the U.S. and the European Union discussed ways to boost global cooperation and promote fair competition in the technology sector during the third Joint Technology Competition Policy Dialogue.

The delegates tackled a range of issues facing the digital sector, including competition concerns due to mergers between major industry players, exploitation of market power, abuse of dominance and monopolization, the Federal Trade Commission said Thursday.

“The Joint Dialogue continues to provide an invaluable forum for the U.S. agencies to engage with the European Commission on challenges in digital markets,” said Lina Khan, chair of FTC.

“Exchanging our experiences and ideas on how best to anticipate and address the fast-moving trends in tech markets is vital for achieving the shared goal of a fair, inclusive and pro-competitive digital transformation, to the benefit of consumers and businesses in both the EU and U.S.,” said Margrethe Vestager, executive vice president of the European Commission.

TCPD was launched in 2021 to strengthen cooperation on antitrust enforcement and policy.

The U.S. and European Union also established a Trade and Technology Council to focus on digital issues, technology and supply chains and work on international standards development.