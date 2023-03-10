Biden Administration’s Proposed 2024 Budget Includes $842B for Defense, $21B for CHIPS Act

The Office of Management and Budget has detailed President Joe Biden’s plans for the 2024 national budget, including $842 billion for the implementation of the National Defense Strategy.

The Biden administration also allocated more than $24 billion for climate resilience, $4.5 billion for clean energy infrastructure, and nearly $21 billion for activities under the CHIPS and Science Act, according to the OMB fact sheet released Thursday.

Secretary of Defense and Wash100 awardee Lloyd Austin joined the president in submitting the budget. He noted that the requested defense funding, which was $26 billion more than what was granted in 2023, will help address threats from China and secure record pay increases for military and civilian employees.

OMB highlighted proposed discretionary spending for the CHIPS and Science Act, which includes $1.2 billion for the National Science Foundation’s Directorate for Technology, Innovation, and Partnerships.

The administration followed through on its commitment to addressing climate change, requesting a historic $16.5 billion for climate science and clean energy research and development.