NIST Debuts Small Business Cybersecurity Community of Interest

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has launched a community of interest for companies and trade associations to share their insights and expertise to help NIST meet SB cybersecurity needs.

On Friday, the institute opened its doors to organizations looking to join the Small Business Cybersecurity Community of Interest.

The new venue will allow small enterprises and nonprofit groups to learn about NIST’s existing and planned IT defense resources. In turn, they can provide feedback that can be used by NIST’s Cybersecurity Center of Excellence for continuous product improvement.

Members can discuss business situations and insights, challenges, perspectives, as well as capabilities and necessities to improve their cybersecurity systems.