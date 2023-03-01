Jake Sullivan: White House Backs Reauthorization of FISA Section 702 Intelligence Collection Authority

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has stated that the White House supports the reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

In a statement published Tuesday, Sullivan said that FISA Section 702 serves as an important intelligence collection authority that enables U.S. intelligence, defense and law enforcement agencies to respond to threats posed by China, Russia, cyberthreat actors, terrorists and those that target U.S. critical infrastructure.

“I have asked Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer to coordinate the reauthorization effort for the White House, in close partnership with the Department of Justice, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and other federal partners, as we engage constructively with the Congress to preserve this essential tool for protecting the United States,” he added.

The reauthorization of FISA Section 702 is also supported by Attorney General Merrick Garland and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines , who penned a letter to congressional leadership calling for the reauthorization of Title VII of FISA, particularly Section 702, before it expires on Dec. 31.

Garland and Haines, a three-time Wash100 awardee, said the authority allows the U.S. government to gather foreign intelligence data from hackers, terrorists and other targets while requiring the intelligence community and Department of Justice to comply with civil liberties and privacy standards.