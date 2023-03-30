The General Services Administration is soliciting feedback on the draft requirements for the procurement of next-generation identity proofing capabilities for Login.gov meant to provide the public access to digital services that federal, state, local and tribal agencies offer.

GSA’s Technology Transformation Services unveiled Login.gov in 2017 to provide a single digital account that citizens can use across multiple government sites in support of the government’s plan to improve customer experience and strengthen cybersecurity, according to a request for information notice published March 23.

The proposed contract will require the contractor to provide products and services across three functional areas: document capture and authentication, biometric comparison and identity resolution.

GSA is also seeking comments on the preliminary acquisition strategy for the procurement effort.

Responses are due April 7.