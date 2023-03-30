Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost: USTRANSCOM Supports Investment in Next-Gen Air Refueling System, Sealift Recapitalization Effort

Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, commander of U.S. Transportation Command, said mobility recapitalization initiatives are critical in order for USTRANSCOM to operate in a future contested logistics environment.

Van Ovost told members of the House Armed Services seapower projection forces and readiness subcommittees during a joint hearing on Tuesday that the command supports the U.S. Air Force’s efforts to continue air refueling recapitalization since the air refueling fleet serves as a key component that enables the U.S. to maintain advantage in global force projection.

She cited the global employability of the KC-46 aircraft and called on the Air Force to continue to invest in the Next Generation Air Refueling System.

“It is critical that the Air Force continues a full recapitalization program and invest in the NGAS to maintain credible capacity and provide the persistent connectivity, improved survivability, and increased agility necessary to operate in future contested environments,” she said in her prepared statement before the House panel.

When it comes to the sealift aspect, Van Ovost told lawmakers that 17 of the 44 roll-on/roll-off ships the command uses are 50 years or older.

“Therefore, USTRANSCOM supports the Navy’s strategy to recapitalize the government-owned fleet by acquiring foreign-built used sealift ships from the commercial market and further requests to provide the Secretary of Defense discretionary authority to purchase foreign built ships to expeditiously replace the aging ships under more favorable market conditions,” she noted.

The general also offered updates on the current state of the command’s strategic airlift and intratheater airlift fleets, patient movement enterprise, Defense Personal Property Program and the Global Household Goods Contract.