Comment Sought on Proposed FAA Policy on Disclosure of Transport Aircraft Design Changes

The Federal Aviation Administration is seeking public comment on its proposal to require the disclosure of planned aircraft design modifications in certification applications.

The draft policy is in compliance with the Aircraft Certification, Safety, and Accountability Act, FAA said in a notice published Monday in the Federal Register.

The legislation was enacted in 2020 to boost FAA’s oversight of manufacturers and Congress’ supervision of their certification. It was also crafted to provide opportunities for aviation technology upgrades.

At the start of the application process for type certificate amendments, transport category aircraft applicants should report all new systems as well as current systems that will undergo modification, FAA proposed.

The agency will wait for public comments until April 3, before it finalizes the policy.