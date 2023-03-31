DOD Launches Website for Hack the Pentagon Initiative; Craig Martell Quoted

The Department of Defense ‘s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office Directorate for Digital Services has established a new website to expand and support its Hack the Pentagon program.

This website will serve as an educational tool to guide DOD organizations in launching bug bounties as well as a way to engage and recruit technical talent, the department said Thursday.

“With the HtP website launch, CDAO is scaling a long running program, which historically offered services on a project-by-project basis, by offering the Department better access to lessons learned and best practices for hosting bug bounties,” said Craig Martell , chief digital and AI officer of DOD and a 2023 Wash100 awardee.

He said that the website will play a role in a broader cybersecurity strategy by enabling the department to run continuous bug bounties.

Launched in 2016, the Hack the Pentagon program serves as DOD’s crowdsourced approach to digital security. It invites ethical hackers to detect security vulnerabilities on department-run websites.